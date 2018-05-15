Planning approved for £1.5m ‘Centre of Engineering Excellence’ extension at Coleg Cambria Deeside

Planning permission has been granted for a £1.5 million extension to Coleg Cambria’s ‘Centre of Engineering Excellence’ facility on their Deeside campus in Connah’s Quay.

Bodelwyddan based Wynne Construction will build the 800 metres square extension alongside the exsiting engineering building which was originally opened in 2002.

The ‘Centre of Engineering Excellence’ is integral to Coleg Cambria’s offering as one of the largest colleges in Wales and the UK.

The centre extension will provide improved facilities for engineering students, including upgraded entrance, a new workshop for Airbus apprentices and new teacher training spaces.

Architect Ainsley Gammon says: “An upgraded entrance will also allow for better disabled access, improved parking and pedestrian facilities.

The main aim of the design is to increase learning space for the students – as a result, Coleg Cambria will be able to enhance their existing curriculum and learning techniques, which include aerospace engineering, electrical installation, CAD, welding, mechanical and manufacturing engineering.”

