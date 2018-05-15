independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Planning approved for £1.5m ‘Centre of Engineering Excellence’ extension at Coleg Cambria Deeside

Published: Tuesday, May 15th, 2018
Share:

Planning permission has been granted for a £1.5 million extension to Coleg Cambria’s ‘Centre of Engineering Excellence’ facility on their Deeside campus in Connah’s Quay.

Bodelwyddan based Wynne Construction will build the 800 metres square extension alongside the exsiting engineering building which was originally opened in 2002.

The ‘Centre of Engineering Excellence’ is integral to Coleg Cambria’s offering as one of the largest colleges in Wales and the UK.

The centre extension will provide improved facilities for engineering students, including upgraded entrance, a new workshop for Airbus apprentices and new teacher training spaces.

Architect Ainsley Gammon says: “An upgraded entrance will also allow for better disabled access, improved parking and pedestrian facilities.

The main aim of the design is to increase learning space for the students – as a result, Coleg Cambria will be able to enhance their existing curriculum and learning techniques, which include aerospace engineering, electrical installation, CAD, welding, mechanical and manufacturing engineering.”

[ 📷 http://agarchitects.co.uk/]

LATEST NEWS:

The Mayor of Mold is going to abseil down County Hall this evening

Deeside Modern Slavery Operation – pictures show ‘appalling and squalid’ conditions 3 men were found living in

Police issue fresh appeal for help in tracing missing Flintshire teenager

Celebrity Masterchef, cookery author, and EastEnders actress Lisa Faulkner to headline Mold Food & Drink Festival

Homeless man jailed following sex assault on woman in Chester Burger King

Police ask public for help in locating a missing 16 year old from Flintshire

Inspirational Flint High School teacher wins prestigious national award

Mystery surrounds Connah’s Quay cat sculpture which appeared for a couple of days and has now gone walkies

Nomads sign former Tranmere and Bangor defender Danny Holmes

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn