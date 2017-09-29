Phoenix fires up Connah’s High School students

Pam Roberts, Phoenix Coordinator, said:

“The Fire and Rescue Service has a powerful draw for young people, which gives us the opportunity to try and influence behaviour.

The project offers a unique experience to build on qualities we as a Service work towards such as respect, communication and trust.

The week has involved a blend of classroom learning where the youngsters were taught consequences of actions, then drill yard activity where we promote working together as a team, assessing risk and adhering to instructions.

The aim of the course is to assist the youngsters in becoming more motivated and positive about themselves, which in turn has the effect of making them better citizens.

We are hoping that these young people will feel that they have gained something positive from the Phoenix project and feel that it will be of benefit to them in the future.”

Over 2,500 have taken part in the Phoenix Project in the last 13 years.