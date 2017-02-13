Phoenix fires up for Coleg Cambria students

Local youngsters from Coleg Cambria took part in North Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s innovative Phoenix course last week.

The Phoenix project is a course designed to assist in redirecting the energy of young people towards productive and worthwhile activities that will assist in the integration of the individuals with their peers and their communities.

The Phoenix project is a course designed to assist in redirecting the energy of young people towards productive and worthwhile activities that will assist in the integration of the individuals with their peers and their communities.

Some of the learners on this particular course will go on the be interviewed for year long work placements with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service as part of an established partnership to help develop the individuals and get them ready for the world of work.

Stuart Millington Senior Fire Safety Manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said:

The Fire and Rescue Service has a powerful draw for young people, which gives us the opportunity to try and influence behaviour. The Phoenix project offers a unique experience to build on qualities we as a Service work towards such as respect, communication and trust. The learners attending this course were on a ‘Traineeship’ programme with Coleg Cambria – a Welsh Government funded programme that works with 16-18 year olds who live in Wales and who have been identified as having barriers preventing them from moving on or progressing. The week has involved a blend of classroom learning where the youngsters were taught consequences of actions, then drill yard activity where we promote working together as a team, assessing risk and adhering to

instructions. The aim of the course is to assist the youngsters in becoming more motivated and positive about themselves, which in turn has the effect of making them better citizens. We are hoping that these young people will feel that they have gained something positive from the Phoenix project and that it will be of benefit to them in the future. We also look forward to welcoming a number of these individuals back for interviews for our work placement opportunities, helping to protect our communities by strengthening links and looking after the wellbeing of future generations.

Nicola Gaughran, Operations Manager, Traineeships, Coleg Cambria, added: