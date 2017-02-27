Pets at Home recall cat food after pets became “seriously unwell”

Pets at Home has issued a recall for four of its AVA pet food products because there are lower levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) present than specified in the recipe.

Your cat should not eat affected product batches.

There have been reports of pets collapsing suddenly and experiencing fitting.

Three cats became seriously unwell after being fed the product for just four to six weeks. All three cats had to receive veterinary care.

Products are limited to: AVA Mature Cat Chicken (2kg), AVA Mature Cat Chicken (4kg), AVA Senior Cat Chicken 2kg, and AVA Adult Cat Neutered Indoor (1.5kg).

A statement on the company’s website said: “We are sorry to inform you that we are recalling these AVA products from our range of dry cat food.

“If you have any of these products at home please do not feed them to your cat. Instead please dispose of the contents and return the packaging to any Pets at Home store for a full refund.

“An investigation has revealed that, in the four affected products, the level of thiamine (vitamin B1) was much lower than we had specified. Testing confirmed only these four products are affected.

“We are aware of three cats which, sadly, became seriously unwell four to six weeks after switching to one of the affected products and required veterinary care. All three cats exhibited symptoms of sudden collapse, fitting, widespread twitching and general unsteadiness which are not the classic symptoms of thiamine deficiency.

“As pet lovers ourselves we recognise that you will be concerned about your own cat. If you have concerns that your cat may be showing any of these symptoms after switching to one of the four affected products then you should stop feeding and seek immediate veterinary advice. You can also contact one of our customer advisers on 0800 328 4204 for general advice. They will be pleased to help.

“For everyone at Pets at Home the safety and wellbeing of your pet is our top priority. This is why we have taken immediate action to safeguard your cat; we always put pets first. We deeply regret that this action was necessary and apologise for any distress it may have caused.

Product: AVA Veterinary Approved Grain Free Mature 7+ Cat Food Optimum Health

Pack size: 2kg

Product code (under the barcode): 7120400

Batch codes:

6165 – best before 14 June 2017

6181 – best before 30 June 2017

6295 – best before 22 October 2017

6363 – best before 29 December 2017

Product: AVA Veterinary Approved Grain Free Mature 7+ Cat Food Optimum Health

Pack size: 4kg

Product code (under the barcode): 712401

Batch codes:

6165 – best before 14 June 2017

6169 – best before 18 June 2017

6210 – best before 29 July 2017

6252 – best before 09 September 2017

6325 – best before 21 November 2017

7016 – best before 16 January 2018

Product: AVA Veterinary Approved Grain Free Senior 12+ Cat Food Optimum Health

Pack size: 2kg

Product code (under the barcode): 712402

Batch codes:

6161 – best before 10 June 2017

6166 – best before 15 June 2017

6229 – best before 17 August 2017

Product: AVA Veterinary Approved Grain Free Adult Cat Food Indoor/Neutured

Pack size: 1.5kg

Product code (under the barcode): 712407

Batch codes:

6165 – best before 14 June 2017

6166 – best before 15 June 2017

6188 – best before 07 July 2017

7006 – best before 6 January 2018

No other AVA or Pets At Home products are known to be affected