Petition launched calling on Flintshire Council to ‘Stop the incinerator in Mostyn’

A petition has been launched calling on Flintshire Council to stop an ‘energy centre’ being built in Mostyn.

Agents acting on behalf of Swiss-based waste to energy firm Wersa, have submitted a request for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening opinion to Flintshire County Council for the development on land within Warwick Chemicals at Mostyn Docks.

The proposed Energy Centre would see three pyrolysis units installed, a storage hall, production halls, shredder and exhaust flues constructed.

Pyrolysis is also called dry distillation, thermal decomposition or carbonisation, which refers to the process of heating the organic matter in the absence of oxygen and making it decomposition.





According to documents submitted by St Asaph based agents Caulmert: “The proposed Energy Centre would utilise non-hazardous commercial and industrial waste as the feedstock.

This would include, “household cables, cable insulation, wind turbine blades and non-recyclable plastic, and would generate both electricity and heat.”

The document also says: “The site of the proposed development is located within the existing Warwick Chemicals/Lubrizol site and comprises an area of existing hard standing and an existing warehouse building: in total, the site area is approximately 1.5ha.”

It notes that “construction works associated with the development would be similar to those granted in a previous planning application in 2014.”

“That was for a combined heat and power biomass plant which was given permission by planners however it wasn’t built and the application expired.”

The proposed Energy Centre would be able to process up to 72 tonnes of “non-hazardous feedstock” per day, with a combined maximum capacity of 26,280 tonnes per year.

The pyrolysis process generates syngas (synthetic) and heat, the gas would be used in gas engines to generate electricity.

The electricity and heat would be used on-site at Warwick Chemicals (Lubrizol) and “any surplus electricity would be exported to the grid.”

“It is envisaged that the proposed development would produce approximately 2MW of electricity along with thermal heat.”

“In addition, the pyrolysis process would produce a char which can be used in road construction and brick production.” Documents state.

It goes onto note: “Pyrolysis is a clean process when compared with other incineration technology, which in turn enables limited air quality impacts.”

One local resident has launched a petition calling for Flintshire Council not to pass any plans for the facility.

The petition, which has been signed by over 330 people reads:

“Warwick chemicals want to build a waste incinerator close to local ”

“This area is also a local beauty spot, people have caravans here holiday sites close by people come here for the fresh air with their children.”

“We want to look after the health of our children and future children.”

“The wildlife is also important to us all this area is attractive to them.”

“90% of the waste they want to burn is recyclable we all do our best to recycle at our homes.”

“These incinerators can burn up to 25 tonnes an hour there would be a constant stream of waste trucks coming by road polluting the atmosphere the traffic is busy with cars bringing holidaymakers coming here for our fresh air here, this would also result in damaging the holiday industry.”

“We would not benefit from this planning application.”

“The jobs they create they only need a small crew a lot less than a recycling plant any jobs gained would be lost at recycling plants these incinerators cost millions to build it would take about 25 yrs for them to recover the cost to the owners it is more expensive to burn compared to landfill so they will charge companies more to take their waste and not getting enough they would have to bring waste from further afield.”

“This is just profit before health.”

The Planning Authority is seeking comments from organisations on the application and they can be made up to April 16.

[Image: Caulmert]