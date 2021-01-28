Person airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital following medical emergency in Mold

A person has been flown to hospital following an “medical emergency” in Mold today.

Paramedics were called to the emergency Hillside Crescent just after 1pm.

The casualty was flown to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today, 28 January, at approximately 13:08 to reports of a medical emergency on Hillside Crescent, Mold.”





“We responded with two emergency ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.”

“One patient was flown to Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool.”