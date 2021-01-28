Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Jan 2021

Person airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital following medical emergency in Mold

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A person has been flown to hospital following an “medical emergency”  in Mold today.

Paramedics were called to the emergency Hillside Crescent just after 1pm.

The casualty was flown to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today, 28 January, at approximately 13:08 to reports of a medical emergency on Hillside Crescent, Mold.”


“We responded with two emergency ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.”

“One patient was flown to Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales GPs urge people to not delay seeking support during the latest COVID-19 lockdown

News

People in Flintshire will get the chance to suggest ‘co-working hubs’ locations

News

Flintshire fundraisers walking equivalent of Kilimanjaro to raise money for local community centre

News

People in Wales urged to “play their part” in making the country free of litter and fly-tipping

News

RSPCA ‘cautiously welcome’ new regulations on third party selling of puppies and kittens in Wales

News

Large scale multi agency search taking place off coast of North Wales

News

Warning over cold callers claiming to be from British Gas and trying to enter houses

News

Snow in Flintshire on Saturday Met Office warns

News

Urgent action needed on growing unemployment says Deeside MP Mark Tami

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn