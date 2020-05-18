People now told to self isolate if they lose sense of taste or smell

From today, people are being told to self isolate if they lose their sense of taste or smell.

Medically known as anosmia, the loss of taste and smell has been added to the official list of symptoms for COVID-19.

The UK’s four chief medical officers have issued a statement, it says:

“From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia.

Anosmia is the loss of or a change in your normal sense of smell.

It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.

We have been closely monitoring the emerging data and evidence on COVID-19 and, after thorough consideration, we are now confident enough to recommend this new measure.

The individual’s households should also self-isolate for 14 days as per the current guidelines and the individual should stay at home for 7 days, or longer if they still have symptoms other than cough or loss of sense of smell.”

Individuals will need to self-isolate immediately if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or, as of today, a loss or changed sense of normal smell or taste (anosmia)

All members of their household must also self-isolate according to current guidelines, unless the symptomatic individual receives a negative test result.