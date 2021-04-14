Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 14th Apr 2021

Updated: Wed 14th Apr

People in Wales who cannot work from home are being encouraged to use self testing kits

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

People who cannot work from home are being encouraged to access lateral flow self-test kits as they are rolled out across Wales.

The rapid coronavirus testing kits will be available to collect from local test sites across Wales from Friday (16 April) this week.

The Welsh Government is also looking at other collection venues for test kits to be made available, as well as being directly delivered to people’s homes.

It is hoped that improving the availability of lateral flow tests will make regular asymptomatic testing for coronavirus more convenient and accessible for people not covered under existing schemes at workplaces, childcare settings, schools, colleges and universities.


As many as 1 in 3 people may have Covid without displaying symptoms which means asymptomatic testing is an important means to keep people safe as restrictions are gradually eased.

At each testing site people will be able to collect the rapid lateral flow tests between 08:00 and 13:00.

They will not need to make an appointment before collection. Sites will close for a deep clean and re-open for symptomatic PCR testing between 14:00 and 20:00 each day.

Each person will routinely be able to collect two packs of seven LFD self-test kits for home use.

It is recommended that tests are undertaken twice a week with the results recorded on the UK Government portal.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “It is important that testing is made as convenient and accessible as possible.”

“We are especially keen for self-test kits to be used by people who cannot work from home so they can undertake regular testing.”

“This will help to keep them and their families safe.”

“We know that up to one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms at all and can therefore spread it unknowingly.”

“As we continue to ease restrictions, the routine testing of asymptomatic people will be imperative in our battle against the virus.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Vaccine: Over-16s living with adults with weakened immune systems to be prioritised

News

Cheshire based developer lodges plans to build 130 ‘dwellings’ alongside A494 in Ewloe

News

Police walking on the wild side after copping top eco award

News

Road safety operation to educate drivers and riders taking place in Saughall today

News

Search is on to find Flintshire’s climate change business heroes

News

Public encouraged to have say on long term plans for woodlands within Vale of Llangollen and wider Dee Valley

News

Airbus’ Beluga super-transporter makes first flight from Broughton using fuel made partly from cooking oil

News

Chester Storyhouse’s Moonlight Flicks returns this summer with the largest open-air season of cinema to date

News

Sunken vessel discovered off North Wales coast confirmed as missing fishing boat the Nicola Faith

News





Read 421,881 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X