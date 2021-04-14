People in Wales who cannot work from home are being encouraged to use self testing kits

People who cannot work from home are being encouraged to access lateral flow self-test kits as they are rolled out across Wales.

The rapid coronavirus testing kits will be available to collect from local test sites across Wales from Friday (16 April) this week.

The Welsh Government is also looking at other collection venues for test kits to be made available, as well as being directly delivered to people’s homes.

It is hoped that improving the availability of lateral flow tests will make regular asymptomatic testing for coronavirus more convenient and accessible for people not covered under existing schemes at workplaces, childcare settings, schools, colleges and universities.





As many as 1 in 3 people may have Covid without displaying symptoms which means asymptomatic testing is an important means to keep people safe as restrictions are gradually eased.

At each testing site people will be able to collect the rapid lateral flow tests between 08:00 and 13:00.

They will not need to make an appointment before collection. Sites will close for a deep clean and re-open for symptomatic PCR testing between 14:00 and 20:00 each day.

Each person will routinely be able to collect two packs of seven LFD self-test kits for home use.

It is recommended that tests are undertaken twice a week with the results recorded on the UK Government portal.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “It is important that testing is made as convenient and accessible as possible.”

“We are especially keen for self-test kits to be used by people who cannot work from home so they can undertake regular testing.”

“This will help to keep them and their families safe.”

“We know that up to one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms at all and can therefore spread it unknowingly.”

“As we continue to ease restrictions, the routine testing of asymptomatic people will be imperative in our battle against the virus.”