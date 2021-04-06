People aged over 50 in Wales ‘strongly encouraged’ to contact health-board if not been offered Covid jab

All over-50s and at-risk adults with underlying health conditions have been offered a Covid-19 vaccine in Wales, the Welsh government has said.

The Welsh Government target was to have offered the first dose of the vaccine to everyone in Priority Groups 1-9 by April 19.

First minister Mark Drakeford said last week Wales will hit its target of offering all over-50s a first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine Sunday.

During a press conference on Thursday, Mr Drakeford said: “By Sunday, we will have offered a vaccine to everyone in the first nine priority groups, that’s everyone over 50 or adults with an underlying health condition and a great many unpaid carers.”





Despite the claim of all over 50’s being offered the Covid jab, several people have been in touch with Deeside.com saying they have not been contacted as yet.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales this morning Dr Giri Shankar, lead consultant for health protection and incident director for the COVID-19 at Public Health Wales said vaccine “delivery plans across all health boards are managed by the local teams.

“All those individuals who believe that they should have received a call for a vaccine and haven’t yet had one, we strongly encourage them to make contact with the local health boards.”

“If there are any such missed appointments they will be offered those appointments immediately.”

A Welsh government spokesman said: “I can confirm that the second milestone has been achieved, all phase one priority groups have been offered a vaccine by the NHS.”