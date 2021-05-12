People aged 18-39 registered with North East Flintshire GP’s can book a vaccination slot

People aged between 18 and 39 in Deeside who has not yet had their first covid vaccine jab will be able to book a slot for either Wednesday or Thursday if they are registered at certain GP practices.

The health board is offering short notice appointments to people in the 18-39 on a first come, first served basis.

Those within the age group and who are registered at one of the following GP practices:

The Stables, Hawarden Health Centre / Marches medical practice, / Shotton Lane, Shotton /

Deeside Medical Centre / The Quay Surgery, Connah’s Quay / Queensferry Medical Centre / St. Mark’s Dee View Surgery.

Will be able to book an appointment for the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine at The Quay Health Centre, Fron Road, Connah’s Quay, CH5 4PJ.

To book one of the available slots (Wednesday 12th May 2021 & Thursday 13th May 2021) go to – https://cutt.ly/BCUHB—C19

You are asked to arrive on time and show photo ID,

The Quay Health Centre vaccination centre will operate by appointment only, “so please do not turn up if you have not been able to make an appointment through the link provided.”

“If you have an existing appointment at another session, please keep to the original date.”

“Please ensure you are not currently self-isolating, symptomatic of COVID or had a positive test in the last 28 days.

“Only patients of the above mentioned GP practices are to book an appointment for this clinic via this route.” Betsi Cadwaladr health board has said.

(If you have read this and you are no longer able to book a slot via the link above, it will be because they have all been taken, please don’t send us aggressive messages calling this ‘fake news’ – thanks.)