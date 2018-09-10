News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Penyffordd’s stolen ‘Silent Soldier’ memorial has been found

Published: Monday, Sep 10th, 2018
Share:

A life-sized soldier silhouette featuring the words ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’ at the base which was stolen from a Flintshire village has been found.

The silent soldier tribute went missing from next to the clock in the centre of Penyffordd last Friday.

It has now been found dumped within the grounds of Penyffordd Junior school today.

Community Councillor Roy Wakelam told Deeside.com this afternoon:

“It was found by pupils of Penyffordd Junior School when they went out on to the schools playing field. It has some damage but not sure of the extent yet.”

The theft came just weeks after a silent soldier silhouette was targetted by vandals in Mold on two occasions.

A 14-year-old youth has since been charged with damaging the tribute which was situated in Daniel Owen Square.

The silhouettes commemorate the 1.1m British and Empire servicemen and women who died during the war – which ended in November 1918

The Royal British Legions ‘Silent Soldier’ campaign to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War is running until the end of December 2018.

More than 1.1 million British and empire service men and women gave their lives during the First World War so that the future generations could live theirs.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Landslip-hit gardens set to be restored three years on

Do you know this man? He is suspected of shoplifting from a Flintshire convenience store

Parents are fuming over a High Schools threat to ‘isolate’ pupils if their hair is too short

Union calls for the working week to be cut to four days

Here is what you need to know about this weekends Mold Food Drink & Festival

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

First ever ‘999 Day’ honours emergency service staff

Morrison hails stunning Nomads win over Falkirk a “great day for Welsh football”

Community left “shocked and saddened” after silent soldier memorial is stolen from a Flintshire village

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn