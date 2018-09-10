Penyffordd’s stolen ‘Silent Soldier’ memorial has been found

A life-sized soldier silhouette featuring the words ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’ at the base which was stolen from a Flintshire village has been found.

The silent soldier tribute went missing from next to the clock in the centre of Penyffordd last Friday.

It has now been found dumped within the grounds of Penyffordd Junior school today.

Community Councillor Roy Wakelam told Deeside.com this afternoon:

“It was found by pupils of Penyffordd Junior School when they went out on to the schools playing field. It has some damage but not sure of the extent yet.”

The theft came just weeks after a silent soldier silhouette was targetted by vandals in Mold on two occasions.

A 14-year-old youth has since been charged with damaging the tribute which was situated in Daniel Owen Square.

The silhouettes commemorate the 1.1m British and Empire servicemen and women who died during the war – which ended in November 1918

The Royal British Legions ‘Silent Soldier’ campaign to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War is running until the end of December 2018.

More than 1.1 million British and empire service men and women gave their lives during the First World War so that the future generations could live theirs.