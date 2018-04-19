Penyffordd Scouts teamed up with Broughton’s Vocalize choir for ‘Proms in the Park at Gladstone’

Penyffordd Scouts have teamed up with Broughton’s Vocalize choir to put on an exciting event for all the family this Summer.

On June 23rd the Scouts will be hosting an evening of entertainment at Gladstone campsite, situated between Hawarden and Broughton.

Known as ‘Proms in the Park at Gladstone’ the evening will see Vocalize sing you through the years as they perform a variety of numbers from Motown to musicals, along with some modern pop and rock songs, with a few surprises along the way.

You can bring along your own food and drink, and there will be a BBQ and a Bar on site. There will be bouncy castles and games on site for children to enjoy too.

Event Organiser, and Scout Leader Steve Love said; “We’ve been wanting to put an event like this on for a few years, and teaming up with the amazing Vocalize has made it a reality. As much as its to help us raise funds to keep the Scout group active, it’s also about getting the community together for an event that promises to be a great evening of fantastic entertainment”

Tickets are just £5 each, or £15 for a family of 4 and can be ordered by emailing pyfproms@gmail.com