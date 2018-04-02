independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Pedestrian still in hospital with head injuries following collision with cyclist in Connah’s Quay

Published: Monday, Apr 2nd, 2018
Further to an appeal launched by police on Sunday evening which followed a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrians on Fron Road – Deeside.com has learnt that a man is still in hospital with head injuries.

It’s believed a bike rider collided with the Husband and Wife who were on their way home having spent the evening in Connah’s Quay Labour Club.

Both the man and woman were knocked over by the impact of the collision which happened at 9.20pm.

The man received head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains today, his condition is unknown.

The cyclist, we are told rode off in the direction of Breeze Hill.

In an appeal for information a spokesperson for North Wales Police said;

“We are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Connahs Quay off Fron Road at 21.17 tonight (Sunday April 1) where a cyclist has collided with a member of the public.

If you have any information in relation to this please call 101 and quote W041043″

