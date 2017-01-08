Pedestrian seriously injured after a collision with a van in Broughton on Saturday night

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on Saturday night which left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The accident happened near to the junction of Queensway and the A5104 Main Road in Broughton at 9.39pm when a Ford Transit panel van collided with the pedestrian.

The road was closed for nearly four hours from the Airbus roundabout along the A5104 to the roundabout near junction 35 of the A55.

Diversions were set up as as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The road was reported to have reopened at around 1.30am.

Sgt Nicky Collins from the North Wales Police Roads Police Unit said: