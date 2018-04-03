PD Sidney finds stash of drugs hidden inside dog ornament

Police dog Sidney from the Cheshire and North Wales Police dog unit located a quantity of controlled drugs hidden inside an ornament of a dog during a warrant at a house in Mold this morning.

Two men were interviewed by police following the find at a property on Alexander Road in the town.

So PD Sidney has just located a quantity of controlled drugs hidden inside an ornament of a dog during a warrant in Mold! Anyone see the irony here?! #PDSidney pic.twitter.com/de8ehoZm0P — ChNW Police Dogs (@ChNWPoliceDogs) April 3, 2018

North Wales Police Srgeant Mavis Evans said; “Following a number of complaints from the public and the local council, police attended an address at Alexander Road in Mold to execute a warrant under the misuse of drugs act.

Officers have seized a quantity of herbal cannabis and two males will later be interviewed in relation to the find.

A dog handler from the Alliance Unit assisted and during the search . The dog indicated to a ceramic ornament dog which contained some herbal cannabis.”