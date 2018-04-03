independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

PD Sidney finds stash of drugs hidden inside dog ornament

Published: Tuesday, Apr 3rd, 2018
Police dog Sidney from the Cheshire and North Wales Police dog unit located a quantity of controlled drugs hidden inside an ornament of a dog during a warrant at a house in Mold this morning.

Two men were interviewed by police following the find at a property on Alexander Road in the town.

North Wales Police Srgeant Mavis Evans said; “Following a number of complaints from the public and the local council, police attended  an address at Alexander Road in Mold to execute a warrant under the misuse of drugs act.

Officers have seized a quantity of herbal cannabis and two males will later be interviewed in relation to the find.

A dog handler from the Alliance Unit assisted and during the search .  The dog indicated to a ceramic ornament dog which contained some herbal cannabis.”

