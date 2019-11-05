Airbus reveals plans for new staff wellbeing centre including gym and cafe

One of the largest employers in Wales has unveiled plans to create a new state-of-the-art wellbeing facility for its staff with a gym, cafe and meeting rooms.

More than 6,000 people working at Airbus in Broughton could benefit if plans for an occupational health centre located on the main gateway into the plant get the go ahead.

The wingmaking firm said the proposed facility off Chester Road would measure more than 1,184 square metres and replace an outdated staff building located to the east of the site.

It would also incorporate some services currently provided at the company’s social club.

In plans put forward to Flintshire Council, architects acting on behalf of Airbus said the aim was to improve the health and wellbeing of its workers.

They said: “Producing over 1,500 wings per year, the facility employs in excess of 6,000 people, primarily in manufacturing, but also in engineering and support functions such as procurement and finance.

“The occupational health remit at Airbus includes sickness absence, management referrals and health surveillance for the entire workforce, and is fundamental to activities within Airbus’s operations.

“Key to its operations is the welfare and well-being of its workforce and central to this is its current occupational health Centre located in poor buildings

“The client vision is to promote health and well-being to all employees by combining the operations of the current occupational health facility with the gym and activity aspects of the current on-site social club to create a new state-of-the-art facility which all members of staff will benefit from.

“The café area will be highly visible from the main site entrance road and offer a welcoming aspect and active frontage and the occupational health element has been purposely located here also where it can be discreetly access by employees for consultations.”

They added the facility would only be used by Airbus employees, meaning no extra traffic would be generated.

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the council’s website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the plans towards the end of this month.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).