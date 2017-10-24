Some paths closed around Wepre Park due to tree felling

Some public pathways within Wepre Park are closed today due to tree felling in the park.

The felling is taking place today and tomorrow, Wednesday 25th of October paths will also be closed next Wednesday, 1st of November.

A tree surgeon has been brought into to fell trees around the park due to health and safety concerns.

The path below the Rosie and the football field, the bottom ramp of the boardwalk and near the Visitors Centre will be closed whilst work is carried out.

Members of the public will not be allowed in those areas according to a post on the parks Facebook page.