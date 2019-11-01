Passion and enthusiasm for helping others earns Flintshire care worker a prestigious national award

A passion and enthusiasm for helping others has earned a Flintshire care worker a prestigious national award.

Alison Amos from Connah’s Quay found her work so rewarding that her daughter and husband were persuaded to follow in her footsteps.

The 59-year-old from Connah’s Quay won a bronze award in this year’s Wales Care Awards, organized each year by Care Forum Wales to recognize exceptional work in the care sector.

The awards ceremony was held at City Hall, Cardiff, and the MC for the evening was tenor and radio presenter Wynne Evans, better known as Gio Compario from the Go Compare TV ad.

Alison, who works for the St Asaph-based company Cartref Ni, was nominated by the group’s service manager Gwyn Jones and was nominated in the category for supported living care practitioners, which was sponsored by Educ8.

She joined Cartref Ni in 2010 and supports four people – two men and two women – who live in their own home. All have learning disabilities and two have Downs Syndrome.

The four, all known to each other, moved into the home in 2016, and leaving their families was a massive step, but Alison was determined to make the change as smooth and enjoyable as possible whilst maintaining their family links

“She has enabled the four people to both acquire new skills in their home where they have eminently increased their domestic skills, in conjunction with progressively encouraging their community involvement,” said Gwyn.

She not only supports their personal development but also their mental health and physical wellbeing, college work and other opportunities.

“Alison enthusiastically embraces and shares her passion for social care both within the charity and externally, and has been complimented by members of the public who have witnessed her consummate, engaging and fun inter-action with the people she supports,” said Gwyn.

Through her efforts they have had work placements, overseas holidays together and taken part in various sports activities.

Alison previously worked at the Convatec factory on Deeside and was a home carer for 16 months, but became frustrated at the short time she was able to spend with her service users.

“I wanted to be able to spend more than 15 minutes with them and that is why I love the job I’m doing now,” she said.

Being nominated for the award, she said,was “like a dream come true.”

Daughter Danielle was the first to follow her example and also now works for Cartref Ni in Flint, supporting two individuals.

Alison’s sense of fulfillment and job satisfaction so impressed husband Andy that he, too, gave up his factory job and is also a support worker.

“And he absolutely loves it,” said Alison.

Mario Kreft, chairman of Care Forum Wales, said the standard of entries was extremely high. He added :

“There are only winners here tonight so it is only fitting that the finalists will receive a gold, silver or bronze Wales Care Award.

I trust that they will continue to inspire those around them as role models and encourage others to aspire to even greater heights and in the months and years to come.

This awards ceremony is our opportunity to pay tribute and to celebrate the talent and commitment that is improving the quality of life for thousands and thousands of people throughout Wales.

We take our hats off to them.”