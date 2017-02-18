Dickensian, Sexist, Discriminatory; your say on Connah’s Quay High School’s consultation on banning trousers for girls

Theres been a huge and angry backlash to news Connah’s Quay High School are ‘consulting’ with parents on a new school uniform policy which, if adopted would see girls banned from wearing trousers and forced to wear skirts.
Parents have slammed the proposals for being as discriminatory & gender stereotyping, we’ve been told that ‘many’ parents have already written the the headteacher asking her not to adopt the plans.
A discussion group has been set up on Facebook by concerned parents, 93 people joined SOCCs Support Our Child’s Choices on Friday alone.
The letter sent by the school to parents this week outlines plans which will see girls forced to wear skirts in a bid to ‘ensure high standards and consistency’ at the school.
Headteacher Ann Peers says a school uniform should instill a sense of identity, pride and belonging and she wants “learners to be comfortable in school.”
At present girls have the choice to wear trousers or skirts however, there has been ongoing issues regarding ‘denims being worn, leggings and skin tight trousers’ according to the letter.
Incensed parents have been in touch with Deeside.com via email and messages on social media outraged at what many see as a throwback to era when gender inequality was an accepted part of school life.
Our post on Facebook was shared 125 times on Friday with 263 people commenting, one of the largest reactions we’ve ever had.
Should the school ban girls from wearing trousers and enforce a skirt only policy.
Up to 12am Saturday - 379 people had voted, 40 people agreed with the proposed policy, 339 disagreed.
Reaction!
Parents, politicians and council leaders have all joined in on the debate on Friday evening.
The leader and deputy leader of Flintshire County Council have both added their voice to the debate.
Cllr Aaron Shotton leader of Flintshire County Council said on twitter:
“Writing to Head asking her not to implement. Policy of tailored trousers for boys should equally apply to girls.
#equality ”
While deputy leader, Cllr Bernie Attridge pulled no punches, in a series of tweets he said:
“I hope this is a true consultation? And not already agreed! another tweet said: “What a stunt by the Head sent letters out then goes on a weeks holiday. My phone has not stopped all night!
#nothappy”
Who is telling the truth?
Despite the letter signed by headteacher Ann Peers explaining to parents the school has already consulted “with our school council, the girls in the school and our Governors.”
Cllr Attridge has revealed this is not the case saying: “I’ve just spoke to some Governors who say they have not discussed it, but the letter says they have.”
Carl Sargeant AM for Alyn and Deeside and the Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children in Welsh Government also waded into the debate saying: “gender assigned clothing is ridiculous! Uniform is fine but it should not be based on gender!”
It also emerged yesterday that some pupils have already been shown the ‘new’ skirts and told they ‘will’ being wearing them, several parents we’ve spoken have said the same though we’ve not been able to verify the claim with school.
Turning to the many comments on our Facebook page; many of those posting comments are parents of girls expressing shock and anger at the proposed move.
Kim said:
I can imagine the issue as a teacher myself; however, it’s down to the teachers to unite and enforce the wearing of trousers and not leggings. They’re children; not angels. If they can bend the rules, they’re going to (we’ve all been there and done it). So why punish everyone else for the teachers inability to challenge and enforce the ‘dress code’?
Lynda added:
No woman or girl should be forced to wear a skirt. Many females would not be “comfortable ” in a skirt. Wearing a skirt may make girls feel more vulnerable and at risk of sexual harassment and assault. This should be a personal choice, not forced upon someone.
Wendy commented:
This is nothing short of Dickensian and I’m sure it’s illegal. Our teenagers go through enough and trousers give them more confidence. There is the issue of children with sensory issues, who can’t stand certain fabrics or even wearing skirts, especially tights! Come on Mrs Peers, it’s 2017 for gods sake!!!!!
Bridgett said:
WOW I’m shocked the school even considered such a sexist move! Who decided that a girl can only wear skirts, I rarely wear skirts in the workplace and feel it should be personal preference to what anyone wears.
Carol said:
Can’t believe this is, its so sexist, it’s 2017 for gods sake. We should be striving for equality for women not forcing them to wear skirts and banning trousers, I can’t believe this is an issue in this day and age, unbelievable!!!!!!!”
One former John Summers High School pupil who has been forced to move to Connah’s Quay High due to the impending closure of the Queensferry school said he witnessed girls from the school in tears after receiving the letter about the ‘consultation’
In a 600 word email we saw on Friday he claims a female student who asked to remain anonymous said she asked the headteacher “What about transgender students?” who replied “No, it doesn’t matter they have to wear skirts”
More undoubtedly to follow…..
