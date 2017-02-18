Dickensian, Sexist, Discriminatory; your say on Connah’s Quay High School’s consultation on banning trousers for girls

Theres been a huge and angry backlash to news Connah’s Quay High School are ‘consulting’ with parents on a new school uniform policy which, if adopted would see girls banned from wearing trousers and forced to wear skirts.

Parents have slammed the proposals for being as discriminatory & gender stereotyping, we’ve been told that ‘many’ parents have already written the the headteacher asking her not to adopt the plans.

A discussion group has been set up on Facebook by concerned parents, 93 people joined SOCCs Support Our Child’s Choices on Friday alone.

The letter sent by the school to parents this week outlines plans which will see girls forced to wear skirts in a bid to ‘ensure high standards and consistency’ at the school.

Headteacher Ann Peers says a school uniform should instill a sense of identity, pride and belonging and she wants “learners to be comfortable in school.”

At present girls have the choice to wear trousers or skirts however, there has been ongoing issues regarding ‘denims being worn, leggings and skin tight trousers’ according to the letter.

Incensed parents have been in touch with Deeside.com via email and messages on social media outraged at what many see as a throwback to era when gender inequality was an accepted part of school life.

