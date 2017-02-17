Parents anger at Connah’s Quay High School plans to ban girls from wearing trousers.

A proposal to make skirts compulsory and banning trouser for female students at Connah’s Quay High School has left parents incensed.

A letter sent by the school to parents this week outlines plans which will see girls forced to wear skirts in a bid to ‘ensure high standards and consistency’ at the school.

Headteacher Ann Peers says a school uniform should instill a sense of identity, pride and belonging and she wants “learners to be comfortable in school.”

Parents informing me about CQHS uniform/skirts who r 😡.I’d encourage all 2 complete the letter/form sent.Any q’s pls 📧me, dm or 📞. Andy. — Labour 4 Golftyn (@Labour4Golftyn) February 17, 2017

At present girls have the choice to wear trousers or skirts however, there has been ongoing issues regarding ‘denims being worn, leggings and skin tight trousers’ according to the letter.

It goes onto to say: ‘The boys are expected to wear tailored trousers and look extremely smart’ the school wants to bring same ‘level of consistency’ to the uniform for girls.

The letter also states “We have consulted with our school council, the girls in the school and our Governors”

Parents and carers have been given until February 27th, the first day back at school after half term, to respond via a feedback form.

Concerned parents believe a ban on trousers for girls is unnecessary and outdated and that forcing girls to wear skirts rather than having the choice to wear trousers would not create a better school identity.

We have no issue at all with a school having a school uniform policy, we agree 100% with this. We also agree with the current policy at Connah’s Quay High School, which offers a choice to girls of Skirts or Trousers. What we have an issue with is taking away that choice, banning trousers for girls and enforcing a ‘Skirt Only’ policy. Why cant the school just enforce their current policy ? Facebook group set up in response to the schools proposals

Although the proposal is only at the ‘consultation’ stage there is a real fear that, given recent education related consultations in Deeside, concerned voices won’t be listened to.

Imminent policy change?

The letter says skirts are now “available from Queensferry Sports which is the only place they have to be purchased from at a cost of £10 which can also be bought as a bundle to include thick black tights and a blazer” which may suggest the shop is primed and ready for an uplift in sales on the back of an imminent policy change.

Parents are also calling on the school to extend the consultation to parents with children transferring from John Summers High School in September, and extend the deadline to submit views beyond February 27th .

Do you agree with the school’s proposals.