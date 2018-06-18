Parc Adfer – Deeside construction site protests have cost the council and police over £80,000 so far

The costs of managing a series of protest at the £800m Parc Adfer construction project on Deeside Industrial Estate have been revealed ahead of a meeting later this week.

A report published by the North Wales Residual Waste Joint Committee (NWRWTP) shows North Wales Police and Flintshire Council’s Highways department have been hit for costs of around £82,000 to date due to the protest which began back in August 2017.

Members of Unite and JMB unions working on the construction project have held 13 protests so far, 11 at the site and two at County Hall in Mold.

Following the latest protest on May 30 – North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Arfon Jones suggested the contract should be changed and those costs incurred by North Wales Police should be recharged to the council and the Welsh Government, in tweet he said:

Responding, Cllr Aaron Shotton, Leader of Flintshire County Council said;

“Unfortunately you appear to have bought in to the myth that @ FlintshireCC is responsible for the protest. It’s not and your tweet is less than helpful. If you would like to understand the facts and what @ FlintshireCC is doing to facilitate a resolution then I’m happy to assist.”

CNIM was appointed by American firm Wheelabrator to deliver the Park Adfer project on behalf of NWRWTP led by Flintshire County Council and includes Conwy Borough Council, Denbighshire County Council, Gwynedd County Council and Isle of Anglesey County Council.

Unions claim there is “continuing exploitation of the site’s workforce, which is creating a ‘race to the bottom’ on pay and conditions.”

Unite say the project should be carried out under the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI) or Blue Book – a collective bargaining agreement on terms of employment negotiated between employer representatives and Trades Unions.

Unite claim workers on the construction on the site are being paid as little as £8.75 an hour “which means that workers are potentially receiving 63 per cent below the agreed standard construction rate of £17.39 for this type of mechanical engineering construction work.” Unite says.

CNIM has vehemently denied claims of worker exploitation and safety issues by unions but Unite and GMB have continued to apply pressure on those local authorities involved in the project and local politicians to demand companies pay correct rates and abide by NAECI.

Unite regional officer Steve Benson previously said:

“It is appalling that workers are being exploited through low pay on a project ultimately funded by the taxpayer. Unite has been working to resolve the exploitation on the site but we have been met with warm words but no action. Workers are receiving a pittance compared to what they should be receiving for the work they are undertaking. By failing to comply with the correct industrial agreements the companies are undermining pay rates across the entire industry and creating a race to the bottom. The local authorities need to stop pretending to look the other way and to take responsibility for the exploitation and misery that is being created on their watch.”

CNIM has hit back at Unite’s claims, a spokesperson for the company said: