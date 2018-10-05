Panel signing event at site of the new multi-million pound Ysgol Penyffordd

A “panel signing” event took place at the site of the new multi-million pound Ysgol Penyffordd as work continues to gather momentum.

The event was attended by councillors, officials and representatives of the local contractor, Wynne Construction at the primary school site.

The work forms part of the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools and Education Programme and follows the completion of Holywell Learning Campus and Deeside 6th Form College and work currently ongoing to modernise and improve Connah’s Quay High School.

The new school will be a 3-11 English medium community primary school on the Abbotts Lane site and will include classrooms to accommodate nursery, foundation phase and key stage 1 and 2 for 315 pupils as well as a hall and studio. It will retain the existing sports grassed area.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“This is another milestone in the provision of the 21st Century Schools programme in Flintshire. This investment of almost £7 million will provide a wonderful modern facility for children, young people and the wider community and will provide a new inspirational learning experience for primary school children.”

Chris Wynne, Managing Director of Wynne Construction said:

“We are delighted to welcome the pupils, teachers and key stakeholders to the site today and for them to be involved in a key milestone of the new school build. Work is progressing well and we look forward to organising more visits for the pupils, to see their new classrooms and also to demonstrate how the school has been constructed and what will be involved to complete the project.”

Pictured: James Hughes – Quality Surveyor with Wynne Construction and Claire Homard – Chief Officer for Education and Youth sign the wall with students from Ysgol Penyffordd watched by (l-r) head teacher Jayne Mulvey, Cllr Ian Roberts, Natalie James-Rutlege of Welsh Government, Paula Vogt from FCC and teaching staff from the school.