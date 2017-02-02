Oxbridge success for Coleg Cambria students

Four students at Coleg Cambria are celebrating after being offered university places at Oxford and Cambridge.

Former Darland pupils Kimberley Jones, Jodie Jeffs and Christian Smith have all received conditional offers to study at Oxford and Cambridge.

An overjoyed Kimberly has been offered a place at Downing College, Cambridge to study Law meanwhile Jodie, has been offered a place to study English Literature at New College, Oxford.

Christian has been offered a place at University College, Oxford to study Engineering.

All three who went through a rigorous and testing process of interviews and exams and were thrilled with the offers.

Kimberly said she praised the support of the tutors at Coleg Cambria, adding that she is ‘overwhelmed to get the offer to study at Cambridge’.

“I’m over the moon with the offer” Speaking about the opportunity, Chris said: “I’m over the moon with the offer and looking forward to a future within the Engineering industry.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to study at such a prestigious University,” added Jodie.

Carys Jones a former Ysgol y Grango pupil has also been offered a place to study Law at Lady Margaret’s College, Oxford.

Coleg Cambria runs a Gifted and Talented Programme for students with exceptional GCSE results with the potential to succeed at the highest academic level.

Activities include hosting visits from Oxford, Cambridge and universities who specialize in Medicine; supporting students to attend events such as medic weeks and Oxford Summer Schools; a focus on preparation for the tests used by these universities and interview preparation sessions.

Angela Woolrich Assistant Principal & Director of General Education: “We have had a record number of students applying and going for interview to Oxbridge this year and are delighted that four of our students have been given conditional offers.

“We are very proud of them all and wish them every success this year in their A levels and in what is going to be a very exciting time ahead.”