OVO Tour of Britain: World’s top cyclists set to race through Deeside in September

Britain’s biggest cycle race the OVO Tour of Britain will pass through Deeside this September it has been revealed today.

The eight-day Tour of Britain will head to Wirral’s Birkenhead Park which is hosting both the start and finish of Stage Five of the race on Wednesday, September 11.

Airbus is sponsoring Stage Five of the race which will take the world’s top cyclists past its wing manufacturing plant at Broughton.

The 174-kilometre (108-mile) stage will help celebrate Wirral’s year as the Liverpool City Region’s Borough of Culture, showcasing the area’s history, heritage and beautiful coastlines.

Riders will pass through the historic Port Sunlight and into Cheshire West and Chester.

The route will return to Wirral via Heswall, Caldy and Hoylake, before passing through the Birkenhead Park finish line and taking in a loop through Seacombe, Wallasey and New Brighton.

Locally, the riders will race from Chester along the A5104 through Saltney and into Broughton past Airbus then head towards Pulford looping back into Chesire and up to the Wirral for the stage finish.

Beginning in George Square Glasgow on Saturday 7 September, the eight day race will take the world’s top teams and riders across a 1,250-kilometre route through the south of Scotland, England’s North East and North West and the Heart of England before the finale takes place in Manchester for the first time on Saturday 14 September.

Across the eight stages riders will tackle uphill finishes at in Newcastle-upon-Tyne city centre, Kendal in Cumbria and Burton Dassett Country Park in Warwickshire.

MANCHESTER / Great to meet @Chris_Boardman and @WirralCouncil at the launch of this year’s #OVOToB today. #Airbus is sponsoring the @imaginewirral stage of the race. pic.twitter.com/01U9w77vgX — Airbus In The UK (@AirbusintheUK) May 29, 2019

Race Director Mick Bennett said:

“This year’s race is a quintessentially British affair, combining the short and sharp climbs we’re famed for with finishes for the world’s best sprinters and hopefully a few surprises along the way.”

“But more than ever this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain route has been designed with spectators in mind.

From visiting three iconic cities and including uphill finishes that are guaranteed to create drama to using finishing circuits, this year’s race will play a big role in helping Britain become a great cycling nation.”