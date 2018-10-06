Overturned HGV removed from the A5119 Flint Mountain

Update: The lorry has been recovered and the road has returned to normal.

There are delays on the A5119 Flint Mountain this morning after an HGV overturned.

The lorry which was carrying a container overturned near the Pentre Hill turn heading from Flint to the A55 around 7am.

Pictures posted on social media earlier show police and the ambulance service in attendance, its understood two people have been taken to hospital.

A recovery truck with heavy lifting equipment was brought in to pull the HGV upright, it was towed away at around 11.30am.