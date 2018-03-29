Overturned caravan closes A55 at Rhuallt Hill

Motorists heading west on the A55 are experiencing long delays near Rhuallt Hill after a caravan overturned.

The incident happened just before 6pm and looks to have involved just one vehicle which has veered off the carriageway and up an embankment.

North Wales Police have closed the westbound side of the A55 to aid recovery of the car and caravan.

The fire service has sent two crews to assist with the incident and reports say one person may have been injured in the accident.

There is currently around four miles of queueing traffic and delays are reported at over one hour.

Traffic Wales website says there is a diversion in place of the A55 and through Rhuallt – they expect the incident to be over by 10pm.

The latest travel report as of 7.30pm says:

A55 Westbound closed, queueing traffic due to overturned caravan between J29 (Pant-y-dulath) and J28 B5429 (Rhuallt / Waen). Affecting traffic between Pantasaph and St Asaph.