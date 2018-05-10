independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Overnight slip road closures in Ewloe tonight – Thursday May 10.

Published: Thursday, May 10th, 2018
There are a number of slip road closures in Ewloe this evening.

A) The A494 Westbound onslip from Ewloe roundabout (Labelled A on map above) is closed overnight for ‘cyclic maintenance’ – the slip road closed at 7pm according to Traffic Wales and will reopen at 6am tomorrow. A diversion is in place.

B) The A494 Eastbound Onslip to A55 Ewloe is also closed overnight for ‘cyclic maintenance’ from 7pm to 6am tomorrow. (Labelled B on map above)

There is no exit to A55 – Chester Southerly from J34 Westbound offslip. “All traffic will stay on the A55, leave at J33 Westbound offslip and rejoin the A55 on J33 Eastbound onslip.

Traffic will continue to J34 take lane 1 on divert off on J34 signed Chester/Caer A55.” Traffic Wales state.

C) Another overnight closure tonight – the A55 Westbound Offslip Ewloe Loop A55 for ‘cyclic maintenance’ from 7pm to 6am tomorrow. There’s no exit from A55 at J35 Eastbound offslip.

“All traffic will be diverted to J36 Broughton and return on Westbound carriageway.” States Traffic Wales.

(Labelled C on map above)

