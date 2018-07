The A494 Westbound will be closed from 8pm tonight, Thursday July 26 – for urgent carriageway repairs.

The road will be closed from Deeside park interchange to the Queensferry (Asda) between 8pm tonight and 6am on Friday morning.

Urgent repairs are being carried out to a section of road which came loose on the bridge which spans the River Dee.

“All traffic will be diverted via A548 to Flint then A5119 back to the A55 at J33 Northop” Traffic Wales have said.