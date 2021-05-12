Over three quarters of adults in North Wales have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Almost 80 per cent of the adult population in Wales has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, new data released by the Welsh Government shows.

Since the rollout began for the top nine priority groups in December 2020, 1,948,683 people across Wales have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

845,411 people have received their second doses and are now deemed fully vaccinated.

In North Wales three quarters of eligible adults has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with both Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and the Welsh Government stating they both on track to offer vaccination to the remaining adult population by the end of July.

Overall 640,259 vaccines have been administered across the region – 433,350 of which have been first doses and 206,909 second doses.

A breakdown provided by the health board of the number of vaccines administered in each group so far, include:

People aged 65 to 69: 94 per cent

People aged 16 to 64 in an at risk group: 86 per cent

People aged 60 to 64: 89 per cent

People aged 55-59: 86 per cent

People aged 50-54: 85 per cent

People aged 40-49: 55 per cent

People aged 30-39: 22 per cent

People aged 18-29: 44 per cent

Last week it was announced that those under the age of 40 (with no clinical risk factors) who have not already received an Astrazeneca vaccine will be an offered an alternative.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have confirmed that following this advice those aged between 18-39 will now be offered Pfizer.

Those aged over 40 will receive the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

This change in the rollout led to a number of appointments being cancelled last week, which have since been rearranged. However this is not expected to affect the remainder of the vaccination process.

Those who have already received a first dose of the Astrazenca vaccine are being reassured of its safety.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “Over three quarters of adults in North Wales have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and we remain on course to offer vaccination to the remaining adult population before the end of July.

“This is the largest vaccination programme ever undertaken in the NHS and we simply could not have protected so many people so quickly without the expertise and dedication of our primary care colleagues in GP surgeries, Local Vaccination Centres and community pharmacies.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all of our primary care partners for the swift and very positive way they responded to last week’s national change in guidance on the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.”

Turnout for vaccination remains high across the region, said Ms Harris, however people unable to attend are being urged to get in touch to rearrange or cancel their appointments.

Although no vaccines are never wasted, the health board has been offering short notice appointments to people in certain age groups on a first come, first served basis.

This week the health board has started publicising vaccine availability on its social media feeds, with people in the 18-49 being asked to either drop in or book an appointment where possible.

The health board said when appointments become available, they will be publicised on social media accounts and shared with local media “where possible”

Ms Harris added: “It is not possible for individuals to choose which brand of first or second dose vaccine they receive. In line with the latest guidance from the JCVI and MHRA, those aged 18-39 will receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those aged over 40 will receive the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine must be the same brand as the first dose, unless there is a clear clinical need for an alternative.

“There is no current clinical evidence of blood clotting occurring following second doses of any COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, only those with specific clinical risk factors will be offered an alternative second dose vaccine.

“Please still attend your appointment if have any concerns about the vaccine, so we can take the time to discuss these with you before you make a decision on whether or not to go ahead with vaccination.”