Over half of Coleg Cambria’s business students earn first-class qualification

More than half of the students on a top business degree gained a first-class qualification at Coleg Cambria.

A staggering 56 per cent of learners on the BSc Applied Business Management at Coleg Cambria’s Northop Business School, accredited by Swansea University, achieved the best marks possible.

They are the first cohort to complete the full three-year degree, which included a residential stay at the South Wales institution.

Business School Manager Lesley Rasmussen said all the students achieved good grades and were a credit to the £3.5m Flintshire centre, which opened in 2017 and has been hugely popular with academic and industry partners.





“For our first group of students to achieve such amazing results is incredible, we are proud of each and every one of them,” she said.

“It’s testament to the high level of teaching and learning here in Northop, and at Swansea University.

“They covered a wide range of modules that will help them in their future careers – we wish them every success.”

Lesley added: “The ability to study for this degree while at home and already in employment is a big selling point for students, particularly at the present time. If anyone wants to find out more, please get in touch.”

Themes covered included marketing, finance, HR, leadership and project management and delivery.

Two years are spent on the Foundation Degree at Northop, before a year on the full BSc, and career options include accounting, logistics, business development and sales.

Corina Edwards, senior lecturer and lead for Professional Workforce Development at Swansea University School of Management, said: “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Coleg Cambria, and indeed Airbus, with whom we initially developed the programme to support their workforce.

“It’s great to see the first cohort on the full BSc achieving such high grades and we’re looking forward to welcoming future cohorts.”

For more information on Cambria Northop Business School, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/cambria-business-school