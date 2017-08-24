Over 500 Coleg Cambria students achieve grades A*-C in GCSE resits

Over 500 Coleg Cambria students achieved an A*-C in their GCSE resits in English Language and or Mathematics.

All of the students had previously achieved GCSE grade D or below or without any GCSEs.

Eighty-nine students improved their GCSE grades by more than two grades, following their one year GCSE programme at the College.

Sue Price, Principal of Coleg Cambria said,

“These results show how all learners can have a second chance and improve their skills at Coleg Cambria.

“Literacy and numeracy are a key element of our college programmes for learners and we are committed to ensuring that all students have a chance to resit their English and Maths GCSEs where they need to and to improve these important skills, in order to help them in their future employment.”

Coleg Cambria are hosting Results and Advice Days across all sites to coincide with school pupils receiving their GCSE results.

The events will be held across all Cambria sites; Deeside, Yale, Bersham Road, Northop and Llysfasi today, 24th August 10am – 6pm and Friday 25th August 10am – 3pm.

Staff will be on hand to provide advice and guidance to those picking up results including those who didn’t get the grades they were hoping for or any students who wish to swap courses.

Results and Advice Days also bring the opportunity for students who haven’t yet applied to enrol on courses starting this September.

Those students who get the results they need for the course they’ve enrolled on are encouraged to confirm their place online at www.cambria.ac.uk