All Coleg Cambria sites and Deeside 6th Form Centre closed on Tuesday due to icy conditions

All Coleg Cambria sites will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday 12th December for all staff and all students.

Deeside 6th Form Centre will also be closed tomorrow.

“This is due to the temporary thaw today and icy conditions forecast overnight which could lead to difficult conditions under foot. Our main concern is the safety of students, staff and visitors to the sites at all times.”

The Toybox nursery at the Deeside campus will also be closed on Tuesday.

Northop campus Christmas market is cancelled.

An update on the college website says:

‘Night classes are cancelled on all sites this evening and tomorrow evening.

Welsh for Adults community classes are also cancelled in the counties of Wrexham and Flintshire during the day and evening on both days. All exams will be cancelled.’

81 schools in Flintshire were closed today due to the ice and weekend snow, there are no updates as yet on any closures for Tuesday.