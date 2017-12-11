Keep an eye on school websites for possible closures on Tuesday

Flintshire County Council is advising parents to keep an eye on individual school websites and social media for any possible school closures on Tuesday.

The council’s alert system on their website is updated by the schools remotely, and the council say there had been a few issues with the input of dates which caused a bit of confusion with some schools showing they were closed from the 10th to 12th December.

The council has cleared the list of 81 closures from today, as of 6.30pm the council website shows ZERO schools closed on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said “We are advising parents to check the schools direct website for the most up to date information.”

Over in Wrexham 25 schools will remain closed on Tuesday due to the adverse weather conditions, a yellow weather warning for ice remains in place for Flintshire through tonight and morning.

Hawarden High School were one of the first to say they WILL be back open on Tuesday:

“School will be OPEN as normal on Tuesday, 12 December. All buses are scheduled to run as normal. Students are advised to wear appropriate footwear and take care on slippery pavements on their approach to the school. Plenty of layers are the order of the day too!” the Headteacher has said on social media.

All Coleg Cambria sites will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday 12th December for all staff and all students.

Deeside 6th Form Centre will also be closed tomorrow.

“This is due to the temporary thaw today and icy conditions forecast overnight which could lead to difficult conditions under foot. Our main concern is the safety of students, staff and visitors to the sites at all times.”

The Toybox nursery at the Deeside campus will also be closed on Tuesday.

Northop campus Christmas market is cancelled.

An update on the college website says:

‘Night classes are cancelled on all sites this evening and tomorrow evening.

Welsh for Adults community classes are also cancelled in the counties of Wrexham and Flintshire during the day and evening on both days. All exams will be cancelled.’

81 schools in Flintshire were closed today due to the ice and weekend snow, there are no updates as yet on any closures for Tuesday.