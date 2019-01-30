Over 50 schools closed and hazardous driving conditions in Flintshire due to snow

Update 18. Buses:

P&O LLOYD 14 – not operating until 09:40 8 – operating but not serving Llwyni Drive 126 – did not operate first thing all other routes are attempting to operate as normal.

TOWNLYNX have attempted all routes, but where vehicles need to turn back, they have. Any non-accessible routes will be attempted again in 1 hour (or next scheduled run)

ARRIVA are attempting all services – serving main roads only, and any others when safe

Update 17. Coleg Cambria a bit slow off the mark this morning but here is their weather-related news: “Major disruption to college transport this morning. Staff and students are the best judge of local weather conditions, particularly those who live in remote areas. We take everyone’s safety very seriously and each individual must decide for themselves if it’s safe to travel. Please monitor our website for any updates.”

GLyndwr’s Northop Campus is closed

Our Wrexham and St Asaph campuses are open today but Northop is closed. If you’re coming to campus today, please take extra time and care during your journey and do not take any unnecessary risks. We’ll monitor the situation and post any updates on our social media channels. pic.twitter.com/ojRdd9M3Gt — Glyndwr University (@GlyndwrUni) January 30, 2019

Update 16. Sucker for a good snow scene – thanks to Gav for sending.

Attempted work this morning but turned around due to the snowy conditions #snowday @DeesideDotCom @FlintshireSkies @CapitalNW stay safe guys pic.twitter.com/Wbs7szXqzM — Gav Stenhouse 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Gavski22) January 30, 2019

Update 15. #A55 : Now clear : Westbound : J35 Dobs Hill to J34 Ewloe Loop

Pic of A55 taken from road between Wood Lane and Drury. Running clear but slow. Hill to Drury is a different matter #whitevanchaos pic.twitter.com/9vHifJ0Rv2 — Caroline Sanger-Davies (@CazzSD) January 30, 2019

Update 14.

Quick nose at the traffic cams – Halkyn looks pretty much at a standstill – as does A55 Dobshill pic.twitter.com/0Gpn1xUlFl — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) January 30, 2019

Update 13. Flintshire Council website crashed for a short period – it’s now back up – nearly 50 schools reported to be closed due to snow.

Update 12. Looks like traffic has pretty much ground to a halt on the A55 around Flint Mountain and Northop.

A55 westbound closure due to articulated vehicle blocking the road at Northop.

Queueing traffic due to stalled truck on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) to J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn). Note change of location. Direction has been confirmed by police.

Hazardous driving conditions and delays due to snow on B5123 between A541 and Blue Bell Inn. Through Rhosesmor.

Hazardous driving conditions and delays due to snow on A5119 Main Road / Northrop Road between Maes Hyfryd and Vownog

Hazardous driving conditions and delays due to snow on A494 between Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd and A55 North Wales Expressway J33B (Ewloe).

One lane closed and very slow traffic due to accident , 2 vehicles involved on A55 Westbound from J33B A494 (Ewloe) to J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill). Lane two (of two) closed.

Update 11. Hawarden High is closed

A view from the bus stop. I can confirm @arrivabuswales services are running through #Hawarden pic.twitter.com/Lab2iVMVUv — Dawn Pardoe (@DawnPardoe) January 30, 2019

Update 10. One lane closed and very slow traffic due to accident , 2 vehicles involved on A55 Westbound from J33B A494 (Ewloe) to J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill). Lane two (of two) closed.

Update 9. Over thirty schools are closed in Flintshire including Wepre Primary and Connah’s Quay High School. Link Here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Schools/SchoolClosures.aspx

Update 8. North Wales Police are reporting a number of collisions on the A55 Pentre Halkyn. The hill westbound is currently very slippery and difficult for heavy vehicles to negotiate. The road is being/has been gritted but it continues to snow so please take care and give yourself extra time for your journey.

Update 7. Arriva Say buses to or from #Chester will be staying on main roads only.

Flintshire Council has said: “Road conditions in the north of the County are difficult after a heavy snow show early this morning. Gritting crews have been working all night. There is plenty of salt on the roads, but it will take the action of traffic to melt the snow. Drivers should drive to the conditions.”

“Our waste collection teams have been held back until the snow showers clear but we are expecting to be out later.”

Update 6. Schools closure lists is growing:

Update 5. Latest traffic report for the A55 in Flintshire states: “Reports of queueing traffic due to Lorry spinning on the snow and ice on A55 Eastbound from J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).”

Update 4. Reports of an accident on the A55 Westbound : J35 Dobs Hill to J34 Ewloe Loop, one lane is closed

Update 3. The road conditions on the A55 between junction 27 and the A494 at Queensferry are very poor at the moment with difficult driving conditions due to heavy snow. Please take care and drive in accordance with the conditions. Thank you pic.twitter.com/vD7WJ6Rs2L

— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 30, 2019

Update 2. Two schools in Buckley will be closed today due to snow Southdown Primary School and Elfed High School both in Buckley.

Update 1. Police are warning drivers to be mindful of the conditions with snow falling across much of Flintshire.

Hazardous driving conditions have been reported on A55 between J27 A525 The Roe (St Asaph) and J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).

Traffic cameras so the road to be down to a single carriageway in both directions for large parts through Flintshire.

Heavy snow has affected the A494 from Buckley to Ewloe though traffic appears to be flowing freely.

Arriva Buses Wales say services are running but delays are expected in some areas with heavy snowfall.

North Wales Police have said:

“Conditions in many areas are further deteriorating with snow in many areas causing problems for drivers. Please consider your journey, drive safely, slow down and be mindful of the conditions. ”

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Flintshire has been extended until the end of the week.

The Met Office warning had been in place since midday yesterday through until 11am this morning.

However a revised forecast has a yellow weather alert in place from 3pm on Thursday afternoon until midday on Friday.

The Met Office state: “Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

“This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

“There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

“Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”