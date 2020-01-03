Attendance record smashed as over 400 people take part in News Years Day Wepre parkrun

Over 400 runners and walkers took part in Wepre parkrun on New Years Day, smashing last year’s record by more than 100.

It was the largest field parkrun has seen at Wepre Park with 409 people taking part, the previous record was New Years Day 2019 with 304 people taking part.

Organisers of Wepre parkrun teamed up with counterparts at Chester parkrun to ‘sync’ New Years Day start times giving participants the opportunity to ‘double up’ and take part in two 5km on the day.

The New Years Day edition of parkrun is the only day of the year where runners can take part in two different parkrun events – unless you’re willing to time travel back across the international dateline.

Run Director Phil Tugwell said:

“A big thank you to the 409 runner and walkers who competed the New Years Day parkrun at Wepre.

This is the largest field we have ever had and eclipses last years NYD turnout of 304 runners and walkers.

To allow this to to take place we had the support of 37 of our amazing volunteers who week in week out turn up to make Wepre the friendly supportive parkrun that it is.

We couldn’t do it without their help and support.

A big thanks also to Steve the duty ranger today who made sure we had access to the facilities and the course was in good shape and Marion and her staff in the cafe for the post run refreshments.

And of course a big thanks to I fellow Run Directors Rob and Stu who assisted me to make sure the event passed off safely and successfully.”

Parkrun takes place at Wepre Park every Saturday at 9am click here for more info: parkrun.org.uk/wepre

Main photograph – Phil Tugwell