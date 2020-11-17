Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 17th Nov 2020

Over 1,600 applications for Local Lockdown Fund as Flintshire Council team process business rate grant claims

Flintshire Council has paid out nearly over £4m as they process two parts of the Local Lockdown Fund business support grants.

The Local Lockdown Fund consists of two grants – the Lockdown Non Domestic Rates Grant, for businesses who are liable to pay business rates, and the Lockdown Discretionary Grant which is for businesses that are not liable to pay business rates – in practice this appears to include those in receipt of small business rates relief.

Flintshire Council has assessed 1,388 applications for the Non Domestic Rates Grant with total awards to date at £3.9m.

The council has also assessed 300 applications for the Non-NDR Discretionary grants with total awards to date at £518,000.


A spokesperson said: “The Council is continuing to work with local businesses to ensure they receive the latest round of business support grants that commenced on 28 October.”

“The latest statistics show the Council has already paid out grants of £4.4m.”

“The grant schemes close for applications at 5pm on 20 November.”

“Businesses are urged to apply if they haven’t already made an application.”

Grants of up to £5,000 are available to those businesses who are liable to pay business rates and up to £2,000 for all other local businesses.

The purpose of the latest round of grants is to support businesses with immediate cash flow support.

The grant schemes seek to complement other Covid-19 response measures to support businesses, social enterprises and charitable organisations in Wales.

The grants are being administered by Flintshire Council and paid on a first come first served basis.

The grant schemes will close for applications at 5pm on 20th November or when the fund is fully committed.

Further information including on-line application forms are now available at www.flintshire.gov.uk/Businesssupportgrants 

Cllr Ian Roberts, Leader of the Council, said

“This is incredibly important grant funding which offers much needed help to support our local businesses.”

“We have been working with Welsh Government to ensure we get the latest grant schemes set up quickly – we expect the first payments will be made this week.”

“Flintshire is a County of industrial and business innovation and excellence and these grants should help secure the future for many businesses.”

“I am pleased that we are playing our part in helping to support the local economy and protect jobs”.



