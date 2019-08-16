Over 12 miles of queuing traffic on the M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision

There are reports of long delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision at Runcorn.

Queues are building from the A494 bypass – and traffic is stationary from around the M53 junction.

A full closure of the M53 following an earlier incident is also adding to the issues on the M56.

Highways England states:

“As a result of the collision on the #M56 Eastbound near #Frodsham, there is currently approx. 12 miles of congestion on approach, with 55 minutes’ delays above normal journey times.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on M56 Eastbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook). Congestion to M56 J14 / A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).”

“Due to people slowing to look at accident on M56 Westbound from J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook) to J12 A557 (Runcorn).”