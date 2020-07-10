Outdoor hospitality and hairdressers in Wales to be given go ahead to reopen from Monday

The Welsh Government is set to give outdoor hospitality and hairdressers the green light to reopen from Monday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce today a three-week package of measures to further lift Wales’ coronavirus restrictions.

Welsh Ministers are required to review coronavirus restrictions every 21 days as part of the lockdown legislation introduction at the start of the pandemic.

Mr Drakeford will announce the details of the fifth review at 12.30pm today.





The measures will be phased in every Monday over the next review cycle and will see large parts of Wales’ visitor, hospitality, leisure and tourism industries re-open.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants will open outdoors and hairdressers, barbers and mobile hairdressers will re-open by appointment from Monday, 13 July.

Playgrounds and community centres will open from 20 July, ahead of the summer holidays.

The First Minister is expected to signal to the wider beauty industry, including tattooists, to begin to prepare to re-open from 27 July, if conditions allow.

Last week, Mark Drakeford said he was “optimistic” he’ll also be able to make a “positive” announcement on the resumption of some “organised team sports” today.

You can watch the first minister’s announcement at 12:30pm on the Welsh Government Facebook or Twitter pages.