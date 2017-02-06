It’s Oscar Season this month in the cinema at Theatr Clwyd

Casey Affleck & Michelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea

The 89th Academy Awards Ceremony takes place in Hollywood on 21 February.

Theatr Clwyd offers the chance to catch some of the biggest contenders ahead of this year’s winners being announced.

Best Picture nominated blockbusters La La Land (17–22 Feb), Manchester by the Sea (21 – 23 Feb) and the highly acclaimed Lion (24 Feb), directed by Australian Garth Davis and starring Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel, both Oscar nominated, lead the February cinema programme.

Best Actor nominatee Andrew Garfield stars alongside Liam Neeson in Martin Scorsese’s latest picture, the historical drama Silence (10–15 Feb).

Liam Neeson features again, this time with Sigourney Weaver and Lewis MacDougall, at the beginning of the month in the highly acclaimed fantasy drama A Monster Calls (3–8 Feb).

Past winners are also represented with screenings of Silence of the Lambs (7 Feb), which made Anthony Hopkins a star of the big screen and for which he received a Best Actor accolade, and fellow Welsh winner Catherine Zeta-Jones as Velma Kelly in Chicago (9 Feb).

2011’s romantic comedy The Artist (screened on 8 Feb) is another Best Picture winner, filmed in black & white, which memorably included a starring role for Uggie, a Jack Russell terrier, which earned him the title of Hollywood’s Top Dog. The earliest Best Picture winner,Wings, from 1927, is screened on 15 February.

This month’s Family Film Club, which happens every Saturday at 11am, has films ranging from Disney’s Queen of Katwe (4 Feb), billed as a charming story of life, chess and one extraordinary girl’s dream of becoming a grandmaster to Sing (18 Feb), a hilarious new animation from the makers of Despicable Me. Family Film Club tickets are just £3 or four for £10.

Live satellite screenings in February include the Josie Rourke’s production of Bernard Shaw’s St Joan, live from the National Theatre (16 Feb, with an encore on 24 Feb) and Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru’s Macbeth (14 Feb).

Theatr Clwyd offers a more relaxed cinema experience, with tickets for most films just £6. The February film mini-brochure is available now or for the full performance schedule, dates and times visit www.theatrclwyd.com