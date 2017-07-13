Wales Rally GB organisers launch schools competition to design livery for Toyota GT86 sports car

Organisers of this year’s Dayinsure Wales Rally GB have launched a competition giving students in the region a brilliant opportunity to see their own livery design applied to the GT86.

The winning entry will be unveiled and displayed in the event’s Rally Village in Deeside – right at the heart of the four-day spectacle in October.

The competition is being jointly coordinated by the rally organisers and the Engineering Education Scheme Wales (EESW) on behalf of the Welsh Government and is open to all primary schools, secondary schools and colleges in the region, with entry categories for Key Stages 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Winners of all four categories will be invited to the Rally Village to be presented with rally merchandise goody-bag prizes courtesy of Performance Clothing and to enjoy a special behind-the-scenes insight into one of the world’s most exciting and technologically advanced sports.

The overall winning design will be applied to a Toyota GT86 sports car kindly provided by Toyota UK and then unveiled by a WRC rally star on the eve of the event.

The partnership with Toyota is both apt and timely as the Rally Village is located adjacent to Toyota’s Engine Manufacturing Plant in Deeside and the company returned to the FIA World Rally Championship at the start of this year.

To promote the competition more than 50,000 bi-lingual flyers are being distributed to schools and colleges within Wales and further afield, with educational establishments also being sent the information online.

An entry form plus design templates and further details can be downloaded from www.stemcymru.org.ukand www.walesrallygb.com. With a closing date of 29 September, those entering have the full summer holidays plus the start of next term to finalise their designs.

This year’s Dayinsure Wales Rally GB is a true family attraction offering stand-out entertainment and action for all ages. And with the dramatic World Championship showcase arriving in the UK in the October half-term, the event is offering FREE admission for accompanied children aged under 16.

Full details of 2017 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB including route, timetable and ticket information can be found on the official www.walesrallygb.com website.