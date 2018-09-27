Opening of new Oakenholt tip delayed due to ‘issues with the construction works’

Flintshire County Council has said the planned opening of the new Rockcliffe Household Waste Recycling Centre in Oakenholt has been delayed due to last minute issues with the construction works.

The new recycling centre, or ‘tip’ as they are more commonly known, was due to open on Monday October 1.

An update from the councils Twitter account this evening states:

“Due to some last minute issues with the construction works on the site, the opening of the Rockcliffe Oakenholt Household Waste Recycling Centre has been delayed. The revised opening date is now the 8th October.”

The council pln to close Connah’s Quay Recycling Centre on Dock Road and the Castle Industrial Estate site in Flint on Sunday, September 30 – it hasn’t said as yet if these closures will be delayed.

Connah’s Quay and Flint tips are both three day a week operations, the new Rockcliffe Household Waste Recycling Centre will be a seven day a week operation.