Open letter thanks nurses in social care in Wales for their dedication

Wales’ Chief Nursing Officer has joined other senior figures across the nation, thanking nurses working in social care.

Professor Jean White has signed the open letter, which also encourages people who have left nursing in the last five years to re-join to help care for people with coronavirus.

The letter is being published as people across Wales come together on their doorsteps again to ‘Clap for Carers’, showing their gratitude to all those providing essential services.

Castles, bridges and other national monuments will be lit up tonight as Wales says thank you.

To date, almost 600 nurses have come back to work in the NHS and social care following a national recruitment campaign for people had previously left their careers.

The open letter has been signed by Professor White together with Sue Evans, chief executive of Social Care Wales, Andrea Sutcliffe, chief executive of the Nursing and Midwifery Council and Albert Heaney, deputy Director General, of Health and Social Services, Welsh Government.

It states:

“Everyone’s skills, background and experience are vitally important to us, but we are writing today to particularly acknowledge the immense work being undertaken by colleagues like you working in the social care sector.

“Nursing and care worker colleagues have a crucial role in managing the complex care needs of thousands of people every day. Thank you for continuing to work so hard to support the people you care for in these unprecedented times.

“We are aware Covid-19 has created significant challenges for people working in social care and we would like to assure you that your concerns have not been forgotten.

“We will continue to advocate on your behalf in relation to issues like testing and ensuring you have sufficient PPE supplies, and the importance of supporting nurses in their clinical and leadership roles.

“Our sincere and heartfelt thanks for everything you are doing. Your incredible work is seen and valued by us, and the thousands of people and families you are making a difference for. With the support of those who come back to social care, together we will be able to make sure everyone gets the care and support they deserve.”