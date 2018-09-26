News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Online portal launched to help Welsh businesses prepare for Brexit

Published: Wednesday, Sep 26th, 2018
New online portal offering companies in Wales up-to-date information and advice on a range of crucial issues including international trading and workforce planning

The new website also includes a diagnostic tool that helps businesses to identify how prepared they are for Brexit, recommends actions they should take to increase their resilience and signposts them to additional sources of support.

The Welsh Government says the new Brexit portal builds on the advice and guidance it has provided to Welsh companies since the referendum.

It has been designed to make it as easy as possible for business to access the most up to date information and support that they need.

Economy Secretary, Ken Skates said:

“With just over six months to go until we leave the EU, the UK Government’s approach to Brexit means businesses in Wales are still left with far too many unanswered questions about what  the future holds.

As Economy Secretary I am committed to doing all I can to help companies in Wales prepare for the uncertainties and challenges ahead. This week we have announced multi million pound support for Advanced Manufacturing  through our EU Transition Fund to help some of our largest companies up-skill and prepare for a  post-Brexit world and I will be shortly announcing details of a further £1m to support SMEs to do the same.

The Business Wales Brexit Portal is another example of our proactive approach. It  will build on the  advice we have provided to businesses ever since the result of the referendum and  make it easy as possible for them  to access the support and guidance they need.

With advice on exporting, workforce planning, strategy, innovation, finance and people management, the Brexit portal is a practical and  comprehensive resource that will also link to information that the UK Government is supplying in case of No Deal  – which really would be a worst case scenario for Welsh business and something we are urging the UK Government to do everything possible to avoid.

These are challenging times but I hope the Brexit Portal  will genuinely help businesses as they navigate the challenges of the  months and years ahead.”

 

