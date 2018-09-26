Online portal launched to help Welsh businesses prepare for Brexit

New online portal offering companies in Wales up-to-date information and advice on a range of crucial issues including international trading and workforce planning

The new website also includes a diagnostic tool that helps businesses to identify how prepared they are for Brexit, recommends actions they should take to increase their resilience and signposts them to additional sources of support.

The Welsh Government says the new Brexit portal builds on the advice and guidance it has provided to Welsh companies since the referendum.

It has been designed to make it as easy as possible for business to access the most up to date information and support that they need.

Economy Secretary, Ken Skates said: