One man arrested following cannabis farm raid in Flintshire

Police have raided a cannabis farm in Flintshire seizing 89 plant which were being cultivated at the property.
South Flintshire policing team executed a search warrant at an address on Ffordd y Blaenau in Treuddyn yesterday, Wednesday February 1.
A 32 year old local male was arrested in the Coventry area on Wednesday and was transferred to north Wales for questioning.
Police are appealing for witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area.
It’s the second cannabis farm to be raided in Flintshire in recent weeks, police found £400,000 of plants growing in an industrial unit in Mold in January.
PC John Harrison from the Flintshire Priority crime team says
One male has been arrested but we are still appealing for witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area of Ffordd y Blaenau in Treuddyn.
This is the second cannabis farm that we have recently discovered in the Flintshire area and we will continue to actively deal with any intelligence regarding the cultivation of cannabis.
The male was arrested by our police colleagues from the West Midlands police motorway traffic unit and it’s a great example of working together.