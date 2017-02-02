One man arrested following cannabis farm raid in Flintshire

South Flintshire Local Policing Team / Tîm Plismona De Sir Fflint/Facebook

Police have raided a cannabis farm in Flintshire seizing 89 plant which were being cultivated at the property.

South Flintshire policing team executed a search warrant at an address on Ffordd y Blaenau in Treuddyn yesterday, Wednesday February 1.

A 32 year old local male was arrested in the Coventry area on Wednesday and was transferred to north Wales for questioning.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area.

It’s the second cannabis farm to be raided in Flintshire in recent weeks, police found £400,000 of plants growing in an industrial unit in Mold in January.

PC John Harrison from the Flintshire Priority crime team says