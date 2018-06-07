On the up – North East Wales region to be showcased by AM at Cardiff event

Hannah Blythyn, AM for Delyn, is to host an event at the Senedd to showcase North East Wales as a region on the up.

On Monday June 11, North East Wales Day in the Bay will bring together the region’s diverse businesses, organisations and tourist organisations at the Pierhead Building, Cardiff Bay to exhibit their offer to a national audience.

Hannah Blythyn AM said:

“North East Wales is home to some of the most diverse and unique businesses, organisations and tourist attractions across the country. We are proud of both our industrial heritage as well as the beauty and culture found on our doorstep. This event is designed as a way to highlight and showcase the offer of North East Wales as a region that is going places.”

The event – to be held from 11am to 3pm and sponsored by Coleg Cambria – will provide an opportunity to highlight the area’s strong economic foundations upon which it can build, from the advanced manufacturing sector and the might of Airbus, to the industrial business parks in Deeside and Wrexham.

In the west, the port of Mostyn geographically and practically links the manufacturing sector in the east to the energy sector of the west.

The industrial sectors flourish and succeed as they take advantage of connections with educational institutions and research centres not only in Wales but over the border in the North West of England.

The Day in the Bay will also feature a panel discussion, chaired by Hannah Blythyn AM, on the topic of: “Our Northern Powerhouse? How devolution can deliver.”

Speakers include Ken Skates AM, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport, Cllr Aaron Shotton – leader of Flintshire Council and chairman of North Wales Growth Bid – and Cllr Samantha Dixon, leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Hannah Blythyn AM said:

“For the regional economy to succeed, partnership is crucial – partnership between workforce, workplace, Government and across borders. North East Wales is a pivotal component of the Mersey Dee economic sub-region with stakeholders working beyond geographical and political borders to unlock the area’s full potential. “This event is aimed at highlighting the value of inter-connected regional economies and expanding the success of the cross-border conversation to the whole of Wales.”

North East Wales Day in the Bay will take place from 11am to 3pm at the Pierhead Building, Cardiff Bay on Monday June 11.