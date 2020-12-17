Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Dec 2020

Updated: Thu 17th Dec

Ombudsman investigating North Wales health board after cancer patient left waiting months for urgent treatment

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A health board has agreed to reimburse a prostate cancer patient thousands of pounds after it left him facing a wait of more than three months for urgent treatment.

The unnamed man complained that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board exceeded the referral-to-treatment target for cancer waiting times for treatment of prostate cancer and that due to the delay and potential impact on his health, he sought private treatment.

He was first referred in May 2019 and should’ve received definitive treatment for his cancer within 62 days.

Considering that he was told on 13 August that the waiting times for urgent treatment was three months, the Health Board would have missed the 62-day target by 106 days.


The man sought private treatment and underwent surgery at the end of August 2019.

The investigation by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Nick Bennett (pictured), also uncovered at least another 16 patients were potentially waiting in excess of a 62-day target for treatment in August 2019.

He has now launched an ‘own initiative’ investigation into the issue, the first of its kind under new powers given to his office by the Senedd.

The Health Board has agreed to make a redress payment of £8,171 to the patient to represent the cost of his private treatment and provide him with a fulsome written apology.

Further to this, the Health Board is to set up a Task and Finish group to review the Urology service to identify where it can improve service delivery.

Commenting on the report, Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Nick Bennett, said:

“This is a deeply concerning report. The psychological effect on this patient cannot be underestimated and he should not have been put in a position where he felt he had no option but to pay thousands of pounds for private treatment.

“He was left with a stark choice; wait for treatment not knowing what impact this would have on his prognosis and future treatment, or pay for private treatment to mitigate the uncertainty.  This is clearly unacceptable.

“I have now commenced an ‘own initiative’ investigation into the matter as I believe there are many other patients who were potentially left waiting too long for treatment.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Historic £1bn North Wales Growth Deal is signed with plan to generate 3,800 jobs for region

News

An 11,000 positive Covid tests ‘missing’ from Public Health Wales data will be reported today

News

Support for businesses affected by future Level 4 lockdown to be unveiled this week

News

North Wales Police chief says social media hate crimes won’t be tolerated after discussing his battle with trolls

News

Three attempts to land an Airbus Beluga last night after crew report “issue” with transporter while in flight

News

Lidl recalls Red Hen Chicken Nuggets and Southern Fried Chicken Pops due to contamination with salmonella

News

New rules on how many people can meet up and ‘bubble’ over Christmas in Wales and put into law

News

North Wales health board gears up for an influx of vaccine doses in the New Year

News

Area of diseased larch trees equivalent to 10 rugby fields set to be felled in Moel Famau forest

News





Read 580,840 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn