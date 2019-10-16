Ombudsman clears Prestatyn councillor over Hitler remark posted on Facebook

A Denbighshire county councillor who had “vile” comments about Travellers posted from his Facebook account has been cleared in an investigation.

Prestatyn South West county councillor, Bob Murray, made the headlines when a comment from his account appeared on a thread started by another councillor about a Traveller encampment.

The post claimed “Hitler had the right idea” was made from the Facebook account of the Prestatyn councillor.

The post also asked “anyone got any gas canisters?” .

Cllr Murray denied making the comments claiming he had been hacked but a Public Services Ombudsman investigation was launched into the incident.

Now the investigation has been concluded with the Ombudsman clearing Cllr Murray.

A spokesman for the Ombudsman said: “The Ombudsman has concluded his investigation into Bob Murray. The investigation found no evidence of breach.”

A spokesman for Denbighshire Council said: “We referred the complaint to the Ombudsman and they carried out a full investigation. They concluded there was no evidence that he had breached the code of conduct.

“As a result the council will not be taking the matter any further”.

Cllr Murray said he would not be commenting at this time.

By Shane Brennan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).