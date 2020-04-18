Old Flintshire pub could be converted into housing under new plans

An old pub in Flintshire could be converted into housing under new proposals.

The Glan-y-Don in Mostyn has changed hands on a number of occasions over the last decade and has been used as a pub, restaurant and wine bar.

However, the business has been closed for some time and plans have now been revealed to turn it into a five-bedroom property.

There have been two previous bids to turn the building into housing, which were rejected due to the risk of flooding.

An architect acting on behalf of Tahreem Amar, who is behind the scheme, said a professional flood consequences assessment had been carried out on this occasion.

In a planning statement, Adrian Waters said: “The proposed development is the change-of-use of a redundant public house/restaurant, both businesses having failed some time ago.

“The earlier applications have provided a record of what aspects this application needs to successfully address.

“The current building first appears on the 1938 edition of the Ordnance Survey.

“Built between the wars the exterior design of the building is now sadly neglected.

“There is nothing noteworthy about the current interiors which have been much altered over the years no original features remain.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to decide on the proposals by the middle of May, although timescales are currently impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).