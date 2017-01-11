Oily Cart opens UK tour of its acclaimed ‘IN A PICKLE’ at Theatr Clwyd

Fresh its recent London run, renowned young people’s theatre company Oily Cart is opened the UK tour of its acclaimed and enchanting production of IN A PICKLE on Tuesday at Theatr Clwyd.

Originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company as part of the World Shakespeare Festival, this is a ‘fully immersive and joyous’ theatre experience for children aged 3-5, their families and friends.

I started my career in children’s theatre with Oily Cart and directing for them once more is like coming home. I’ve used everything they have taught me over the years to make IN A PICKLE a gentle, absorbing and fantastically fun show, accessible for any age. Patrick Lynch, director of IN A PICKLE says

The young audience will join the performers on a voyage of discovery through the landscapes of Shakespeare’s imagination.

This show also brings to a close the celebrations of Oily Cart’s 35th anniversary year.

‘The adventure begins with the shepherdess and her flock of little sheep during a party to celebrate the sheep shearing. When she suddenly discovers a lost baby, the audience embark on an action-packed and interactive journey to find the baby and return it safely to its home.

From sailing the salty sea to visiting the mysterious royal court in search of a happy ending, this jam-packed show features many sensory delights, enchanting music, sweet smells and even some inventive and friendly fish to help along the way.’

IN A PICKLE is written and originally directed by Oily Cart Artistic Director Tim Webb, directed by Patrick Lynch, designed by Claire de Loon, with musical direction by Max Reinhardt and Sheema Mukherjee who plays her sitar in the show.

The music has been composed by Max Reinhardt and Finn Peters. The performers are Griff Fender, Katharine Gray, Stephanie Rutherford and Sheema Mukherjee.

Oily Cart and The Royal Shakespeare Company present In a Pickle Tuesday 10 – Saturday 21 January 2017