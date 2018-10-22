News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Where you may expect some delays due roadworks this week

Published: Monday, Oct 22nd, 2018
Share:

Here is where you may expect some delays due to these roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Worth noting:

As always, if spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share get in touch here:  Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

A list of roadworks which are set to begin over the next couple of days: 

A494 A55 Eb Onslip From Ewloe Rbt, Ewloe, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Eastbound onslip road at Ewloe Interchange
Works description: Closure of Eastbound on-slip road at Ewloe Interchange to undertake Principal Inspection of CCTV Mast. Overnight works start at 20:00hrs and finish at 22:00hrs. DIVERSION: No access to A494 eastbound at St Davids Ewloe onslip. All traffic will be diverted to A55 J35 and return on westbound A55 to rejoin at A494 St Davids Ewloe
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50118284155726191
A494 A55 Eb Onslip From Ewloe Rbt, Ewloe, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Ewloe Interchange – Eastbound Onslip – Diversions in Place
Works description: Principal Inspection of CCTV Mast – Overnight Works between 22:00hrs and 00:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118288115639503
A494 Wb Onslip A494 From A550, Sealand, Flintshire
23 October — 25 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494, WB Link From M53 Shotwick Lights to A494 Main Drag – Westbound Onslip – Diversions in place
Works description: Sweeping and Cleaning – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50118292134737794
A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
22 October — 23 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COTTAGE FILLING STATION
Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORKS
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY300MW4A404
A549 Windmill Road, Buckley, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: AT PEDESTRIAN CROSSING
Works description: BUFF ANTI SKID
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594596202
A55 A55 Wb Offslip to A550 Jct 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Between Junction 35 and Junction 34 – Westbound Offslip – Diversions in place
Works description: Principal Inspection of CCTV Mast – Overnight Works between 22:00hrs and 00:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50118288115133664
A55 A55 Wb Offslip to A550 Jct 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Junction 35 offslip – Westbound carriageway
Works description: Closure of Lane 1 of Westbound A55 at J35 to undertake Principal Inspection of CCTV Mast. Works start at 22:00hrs until midnight DIVERSION: No exit from A55 at J35 westbound offslip. All traffic will be diverted to St Davids Ewloe and return on the eastbound carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501182841635640
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
22 October — 27 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE AND OPPOSITE NUMBER 371
Works description: INSTALL NEW MAIN ACROSS ROAD AND INTO DEVELOPMENT SITE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12570895750
Linden Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
22 October — 25 October
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Linden Avenue
Works description: Remedial Work
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022601
A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire
22 October — 24 October
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494, Dee Bridge to English Border – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Sweeping and Cleansing – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118282141843146
A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire
23 October — 25 October
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494, Dee Bridge to English Border – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Sweeping and Cleansing – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118282142017350
A55 A55 Eb Ewloe to A550 Jct 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Between Junction 34 and Junction 35 – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Principal Inspection of CCTV Mast – Overnight Works between 22:00hrs and 00:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118288114619641
A55 A55 Eb Ewloe to A550 Jct 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Lane 1 closure of Eastbound A55 (and now defunct lay-by) approx 0.5Km west of J35, Hawarden
Works description: Closure of Lane 1 of Eastbound A55 (and now defunct lay-by) approx 0.5Km west of J35 to undertake Principal Inspection of CCTV Mast. Works will start at 22:00hrs and finish by midnight
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118284155417665
A55 A55 Eb Onslip From A5026 Jct 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Between Junction 32 and 33 – Eastbound Onslip
Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Between 09:30hrs and 16:00hrs (also Two way manned Traffic Lights for access)
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011825514715694
A55 A55 Wb Warren Jt 36 to Jt 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Between Junction 35 and Junction 34 – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Principal Inspection of CCTV Mast – Overnight Works between 22:00hrs and 00:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011828811595895
A55 A55 Wb Warren Jt 36 to Jt 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Lane 1 closure of Westbound A55 at Junction 35
Works description: Closure of Lane 1 of Westbound A55 at J35 to undertake Principal Inspection of CCTV Mast. Works start at 22:00hrs until midnight
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501182841617283
A55 Wb Onslip A548 From B5123 Jct 32a, Holywell, Flintshire
22 October — 23 October
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, between Junction 32 and Junction 31 – Westbound Onslip
Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Between 09:30hrs and 16:00hrs (2 Way manned lights on B5123 at it’s approach to the A55 Slip for 2 hours)
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118255124543218
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
23 October — 26 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from o/s No.118 to o/s No.61 Welsh Road Garden City
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 484733 – locate and clear blockages in BT ducts in f/w and verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBTHLNHZ08
Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
23 October — 26 October
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE 28 ON BUMPERS LANE…
Works description: CHESTER NORTH – 584570 – DIVERSIONERY WORKS – EXCAVATE AND LAY 25M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX AN…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWCUFJE01
Drome Road, Sealand, Flintshire
22 October — 25 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from opp the jun with Welsh Rd to o/s unit 13, Drome Road, Sealand
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 484733 – locate and clear blockages in BT ducts in fw/cw/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBTHLNHZ05
Ferry Lane, Sealand, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FIRTREE COTTAGE
Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORKS
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY300MW4A404A
M56
22 October — 23 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: M56 Westbound – lane 1 . Left Hard Shoulder Closed.Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: M56 Westbound Junction 15 – 16 lane 1 closure due to drainage works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 75683
M56
23 October — 24 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: M56 Westbound – lane 1 . Left Hard Shoulder Closed.Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: M56 Westbound Junction 15 – 16 lane 1 closure due to drainage works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 75683
A494 A494 Eb River to County Boundary, Sealand, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A494, Dee Bridge to English Border – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Sweeping and Cleansing Works – Between 09:30hrs to 15:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011828910480659
A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire
23 October — 24 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A494, Dee Bridge to English Border – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Sweeping and Cleansing Works – Between 09:30hrs to 15:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118289104536495

 

Another list including existing works. 

:
Start Date		:
End Date		:
Location		:
Contractor		:
Traffic Cat		:
Type Of Work		:
Route Number
:
03/09		:
23/11		:
Welsh Road, Garden City, Deeside, UK		:
Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		:
New Service Connection		:
:
01/10		:
23/11		:
Chester Road, Flint		:
Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234		:
One Way		:
Carriageway maintenance		:
A548
:
16/10		:
22/10		:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Pen Y Groes and Windover, Treuddyn		:
Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234		:
Road Closure		:
Carriageway resurfacing		:
:
16/10		:
13/11		:
Chester Road, Sandycroft		:
Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)		:
Carriageway resurfacing		:
B5129
:
18/10		:
22/10		:
Wepre Lane, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)		:
Renew defective cover and Frame		:
:
18/10		:
22/10		:
Ffordd Ddyfrdwy, Maes Pennant, Holywell, UK		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		:
Repairs to leaking water main		:
:
18/10		:
24/10		:
Green Lane, Ewloe Green, Flintshire		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Road Closure		:
Repairs to burst water main		:
:
19/10		:
23/10		:
Main Road, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire, UK		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		:
Renew Manhole Cover and Frame		:
:
22/10		:
23/10		:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Pen Y Cefn Crossroads and Toll House Crossroads, Caerwys		:
Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234		:
Road Closure		:
Carriageway patching		:
:
22/10		:
24/10		:
Linden Avenue, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		:
OConnor Utilities 01352 735300		:
Stop and Go		:
Remedial Works		:
:
22/10		:
26/10		:
High Street, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		:
install New Water Connections		:
:
23/10		:
26/10		:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Toll House Crossroads and Plymouth Corpse, Caerwys		:
Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234		:
Road Closure		:
Carriageway patching		:
:
23/10		:
30/10		:
Hawarden Road, Hope, Wrexham, UK		:
Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		:
Lay new service		:
:
23/10		:
25/10		:
Main Road, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire, UK		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		:
Footway repairs		:
:
23/10		:
25/10		:
Park Avenue, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire, UK		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		:
Installation of fibre optics		:
:
23/10		:
25/10		:
Bennett's Lane, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire, UK		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		:
Installation of fibre optics		:
:
24/10		:
26/10		:
Llyn y Pandy Lane, Pantymwyn, Flintshire		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Road Closure		:
Burst water mains repairs		:
:
24/10		:
26/10		:
Corwen Road, Pontybodkin, Mold, UK		:
Amey - 01691 656622		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		:
Carriageway remedial works		:
:
24/10		:
26/10		:
Gorsedd Church Crossroads to A5026 Jct, Gorsedd		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		:
Water Mains Maintenance		:
:
25/10		:
26/10		:
High Street, Bagillt, Flintshire, UK		:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892		:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		:
Renew defective cover and Frame		:

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire ‘sleep out’ raises £3000 for charities

Political spat between leadership of Flintshire and Wrexham councils over budget cuts

Youngster sustained serious leg injuries following collision with motorbike on A494 in Deeside

Opposition group leaders call on Flintshire Council leader to step down

One way system to be extended as 2nd phase of road repairs on A548 in Flint begin this week

Deeside based food and drinks businesses take centre stage at international trade event

Action needed to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Wales

Jade Jones takes World Taekwondo Grand Prix gold in Manchester

A494 – Police appeal for witnesses following a collision between a motorcycle and ‘young pedestrian’

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn