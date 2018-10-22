Where you may expect some delays due roadworks this week

Here is where you may expect some delays due to these roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
Worth noting:
-
One way system to be extended as 2nd phase of road repairs on A548 in Flint begin this week
-
A list of roadworks which are set to begin over the next couple of days:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Another list including existing works.
|:
Start Date
|:
End Date
|:
Location
|:
Contractor
|:
Traffic Cat
|:
Type Of Work
|:
Route Number
|:
03/09
|:
23/11
|:
Welsh Road, Garden City, Deeside, UK
|:
Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
New Service Connection
|:
|:
01/10
|:
23/11
|:
Chester Road, Flint
|:
Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|:
One Way
|:
Carriageway maintenance
|:
A548
|:
16/10
|:
22/10
|:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Pen Y Groes and Windover, Treuddyn
|:
Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|:
Road Closure
|:
Carriageway resurfacing
|:
|:
16/10
|:
13/11
|:
Chester Road, Sandycroft
|:
Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)
|:
Carriageway resurfacing
|:
B5129
|:
18/10
|:
22/10
|:
Wepre Lane, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)
|:
Renew defective cover and Frame
|:
|:
18/10
|:
22/10
|:
Ffordd Ddyfrdwy, Maes Pennant, Holywell, UK
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Repairs to leaking water main
|:
|:
18/10
|:
24/10
|:
Green Lane, Ewloe Green, Flintshire
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Road Closure
|:
Repairs to burst water main
|:
|:
19/10
|:
23/10
|:
Main Road, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire, UK
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Renew Manhole Cover and Frame
|:
|:
22/10
|:
23/10
|:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Pen Y Cefn Crossroads and Toll House Crossroads, Caerwys
|:
Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|:
Road Closure
|:
Carriageway patching
|:
|:
22/10
|:
24/10
|:
Linden Avenue, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|:
OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|:
Stop and Go
|:
Remedial Works
|:
|:
22/10
|:
26/10
|:
High Street, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
install New Water Connections
|:
|:
23/10
|:
26/10
|:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Toll House Crossroads and Plymouth Corpse, Caerwys
|:
Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|:
Road Closure
|:
Carriageway patching
|:
|:
23/10
|:
30/10
|:
Hawarden Road, Hope, Wrexham, UK
|:
Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Lay new service
|:
|:
23/10
|:
25/10
|:
Main Road, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire, UK
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|:
Footway repairs
|:
|:
23/10
|:
25/10
|:
Park Avenue, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire, UK
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|:
Installation of fibre optics
|:
|:
23/10
|:
25/10
|:
Bennett's Lane, Higher Kinnerton, Flintshire, UK
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|:
Installation of fibre optics
|:
|:
24/10
|:
26/10
|:
Llyn y Pandy Lane, Pantymwyn, Flintshire
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Road Closure
|:
Burst water mains repairs
|:
|:
24/10
|:
26/10
|:
Corwen Road, Pontybodkin, Mold, UK
|:
Amey - 01691 656622
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|:
Carriageway remedial works
|:
|:
24/10
|:
26/10
|:
Gorsedd Church Crossroads to A5026 Jct, Gorsedd
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Water Mains Maintenance
|:
|:
25/10
|:
26/10
|:
High Street, Bagillt, Flintshire, UK
|:
Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Renew defective cover and Frame
|: